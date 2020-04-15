China Everbright International (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Everbright International (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHFFF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of China Everbright International in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Everbright International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of China Everbright International stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 6,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,881. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. China Everbright International has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.02.

About China Everbright International

China Everbright International Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions in the People's Republic of China, Germany, Poland, and Vietnam. The company operates through four segments: Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation; Environmental Water Project Construction and Operation; Greentech Project Construction and Operation; and Others.

