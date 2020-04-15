China Everbright International (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Everbright International (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHFFF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of China Everbright International in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Everbright International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of China Everbright International stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 6,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,881. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. China Everbright International has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.02.

China Everbright International Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions in the People's Republic of China, Germany, Poland, and Vietnam. The company operates through four segments: Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation; Environmental Water Project Construction and Operation; Greentech Project Construction and Operation; and Others.

