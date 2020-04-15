China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. 1,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.73. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

