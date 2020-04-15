China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.
Shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. 1,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.73. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
About China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.
