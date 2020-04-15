Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53, 1,780 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 394,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $98.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 35.56% and a negative net margin of 899.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimerix Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 197,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,532.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael T. Andriole bought 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 156,295 shares of company stock worth $225,793. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

