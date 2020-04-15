Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s share price rose 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.76, approximately 83,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,640,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $79.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $59.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $360.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Childrens Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $79,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,071 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

