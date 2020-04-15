Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Receives $3.51 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.51.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 242,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,978. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $527.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.68 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.62%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,800.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 99,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 62,606 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

