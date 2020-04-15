Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.79

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.79 and last traded at $43.56, with a volume of 1710505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

Get Chewy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion and a PE ratio of -68.75.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Chewy’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 93,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $9,760,000.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.