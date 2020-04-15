Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 12.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.90.

Chevron stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,792,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,912. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average of $107.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

