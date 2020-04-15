Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of RTN remained flat at $$116.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.14 and a 200-day moving average of $200.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.
In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
RTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.
About Raytheon
Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.
Read More: After-Hours Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.