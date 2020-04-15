Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTN remained flat at $$116.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.14 and a 200-day moving average of $200.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

