Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,521 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 21,103 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,441,804. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

