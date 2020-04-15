Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 795 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,897 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,018,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 32,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.76. 95,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,108. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average of $97.62. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. TheStreet downgraded Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cross Research cut Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

