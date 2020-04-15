Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 655 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 254,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 8.9% in the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 133,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 2.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Novartis by 5.2% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.76. 104,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.33.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.