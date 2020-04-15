Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 5,123 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra increased their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

NYSE:ECL traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,304. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

