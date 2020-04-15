Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 371 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.6% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPM traded down $5.01 on Wednesday, hitting $90.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,343,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,875,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

