Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 370 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.03. 74,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.19. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $123.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

