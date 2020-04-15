Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 2,810 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.6% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after acquiring an additional 213,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $959,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after buying an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,414,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $295,286,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK traded down $5.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,335. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.27.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

