Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 25,096 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,096 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.68.

Shares of MA stock traded down $13.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.77. 507,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.90. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,347 shares of company stock valued at $112,669,594. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

