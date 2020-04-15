Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 204 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.47.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $8.20 on Wednesday, reaching $181.64. 56,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

