Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 184,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4,521.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100,967 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 397,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Argus cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,797,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375,835. The stock has a market cap of $209.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

