Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 109 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,081 shares of company stock worth $17,602,095 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.54. The stock had a trading volume of 46,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,113. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

