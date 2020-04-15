Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 103 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $22,903,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $7.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,261.84. The company had a trading volume of 857,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $832.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,212.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,314.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

