Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 30.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

CCI stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.74. 91,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,950. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 83.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.