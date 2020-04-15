Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 861,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,106,971. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.45. 1,647,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,262. The company has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.32. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.04.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

