Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,472 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,759,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,297,000 after acquiring an additional 623,864 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,973,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,175,000 after purchasing an additional 372,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.85.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded down $9.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.40. 59,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,374. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.50.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

