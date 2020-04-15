Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 392 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $7.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.48. 4,173,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.45.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

