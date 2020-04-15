Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,655 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. HSBC upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.21.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $6.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.22. 380,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

