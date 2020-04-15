Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average of $167.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

