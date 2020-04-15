Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 154,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.7% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 23,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period.

EFA traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.57. 1,355,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,139,148. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

