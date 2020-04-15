Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,855.81.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $19.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,429.61. The company had a trading volume of 216,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,439.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,838.43. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 68.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

