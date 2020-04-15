Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 315,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,375,000.

NYSEARCA SHM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.16. 3,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,862. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

