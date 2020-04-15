Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.76. 85,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

