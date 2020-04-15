Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $86.47. 111,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,459,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,214 shares of company stock worth $19,039,789. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

