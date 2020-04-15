Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $6.77 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 69,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,031,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 476.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,697,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.60. 124,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,785. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

