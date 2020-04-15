Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $5.49 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.25. 5,471,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,446,092. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.68. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

