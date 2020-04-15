Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $5.33 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,057 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

XOM stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.17. 19,023,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,818,074. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.