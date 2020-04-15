Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.50. 29,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,605. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.73. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $60.43.

