Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $18.59 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.7% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after buying an additional 1,181,132 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after buying an additional 992,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN stock traded down $7.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,898. The company has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

