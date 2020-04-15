Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $16.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.5% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $16,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,980,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,726,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,626,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after purchasing an additional 915,061 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 739,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 509,996 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.22. 172,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,875,251. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

