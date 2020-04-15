Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $13.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164,752 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after acquiring an additional 109,390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.52. The stock had a trading volume of 380,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,965. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

