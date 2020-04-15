Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,471 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,410,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $931,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,225 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.63.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.62. 7,929,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,642,824. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.