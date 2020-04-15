Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,222 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock remained flat at $$72.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 794,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,023. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

