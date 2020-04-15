Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after buying an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.89. 10,016,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,253,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.