Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 1,908 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 213.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $121.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,969,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564,176. The firm has a market cap of $283.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.08. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

