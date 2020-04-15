Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 125,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,115,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 156.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.84. The stock had a trading volume of 153,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,022. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.76. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.27.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

