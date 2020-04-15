Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.89 and its 200 day moving average is $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,756 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,928. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

