Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 712 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,157,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,219,586. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

