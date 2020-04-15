Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 690 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.80.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

