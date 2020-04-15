Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 50,670 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 244.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,670 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 33,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000.

BATS:ICSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 314,050 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28.

