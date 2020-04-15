Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 4,155 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 167.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $4.67 on Wednesday, reaching $78.72. The company had a trading volume of 659,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,159. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.