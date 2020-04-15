Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $76,080,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.21.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.47. 2,122,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,028. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.03. The company has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.