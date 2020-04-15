Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Trading Up 8.3%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI)’s share price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.08, approximately 47,727 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 547,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHMI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at $460,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

